Lubbock Formerly of Levelland- Marcos Charles 55 years of Lubbock formally of Levelland passed away on Nov. 4th, 2020 in Lubbock.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday November 14th, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel in Levelland



