Marcus Alonzo Jones
1975 - 2020
Lubbock- 45 passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Marcus was born on September 11, 1975, to Sarah Wilson and the late Marcus Jones in Winnfield, LA. Marcus graduated from Coronado High School in 1994. Marcus leaves to cherish his memory; his son, Donovan Jones; special friend, Jennifer Reyna; parents, Sarah and Kym Wilson; grandfather, Don Wilson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrell and Christi Jones, Elton and Tiffny Jones, half-sister, Rachel Jackson, Yolanda Pennywell; four aunts, Althea Joes, Melanie Torres, Anissa Jones, and Monica Johnson; two uncles, Marlon Jones and Alain Jones; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
November 5, 2020
Love you Marcus.......rest in peace and happiness my friend. Will see you again in Heaven!
Kyle Karvas
Friend
