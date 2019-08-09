|
Lamesa- Memorial services for Margaret Allene Stephens, 81, of Lamesa, will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church with Pastor Tobey Clements officiating and William Gopffarth assisting. Visitation will follow after the service. Private burial will be held at Dawson County Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Margaret passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born June 9, 1938 in Lamesa, Texas to R.W. and Ruby Lee (Latham) Mitchell. She graduated from Lamesa High School in 1956. In 1958, she attended Draughon Business School in Lubbock. She married Shirley E. Stephens in Lamesa April 10, 1959. They were married 60 years. She worked at Lamesa National Bank from 1959-1961. She worked at Stephens, Stephens and Telchik with her husband for 48 years. She also managed S&C Oil Company for many years. They were active members of Second Baptist Church since 1960. She lived in Lamesa, Texas all her life, except some time in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas when her husband was in the armed services. Margaret is survived by her husband, Shirley E. Stephens; son, Ray Stephens and wife, Karen; daughters, Stephany Angerer and husband, Nicholas and Lisa Telchik and husband, Kevin; five grandsons, Zachary Telchik, Collin Telchik, Tucker Meek-Angerer, Ethan Stephens, and Parker Meek-Angerer; sister, Darlene Gopffarth and husband, William and Darlene's children, Robert Gopffarth and Greg Gopffarth and their families of Keller, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, R.W. Mitchell and Ruby Lee Mitchell. Family suggests memorials to Second Baptist Church 1705 N. Bryan Avenue, Lamesa, TX 79331 or a . To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019