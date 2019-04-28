|
Lubbock- Margaret "Ann" Reece, the eldest of two daughters of Jack and Virginia Mitchell, was born on March 11, 1932 in Amarillo Texas.
During her younger years, she lived in several cities across Texas following her father's employment; she experienced many wonderful cities in Texas. She graduated High School in Tyler, Texas in 1950 and continued her education through Tyler Junior College and Texas Women's University earning her Associates degree. While attending TJC she met her late husband of 57 years, Ernest "Ernie" Lee Reece Jr. They remained married until his departure from Earth in September 2010.
Ann worked most of her career as a real estate closure until her retirement in 2000. Along with her full time jobs, she was a full time mother raising her two children, Carol and Mitch. She loved her children and enjoyed cooking for them. Her signature dish was "chicken fried steak" and it often made its way to their table. She took up a hobby in golf and found herself to be an avid golfer. Most of all she spent her free time with family and friends filling her life with joy and happiness.
Ann took pride in her appearance and always kept herself presentable with her natural beauty, with the help of her hair dresser, Danny and manicure persons Jackie and Shirley. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the early 2000's and adapted to living with her disease. She remained in the comforts of her home with the assistance of family and caretakers until her heavenly departure.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Those remaining to cherish her memories include her son, Mitchell Clay Reece and wife Nancy of Houston, TX; daughter, Carol Smart and husband Glen of League City, TX; sister, Bitsy Wilson and family; grandchildren: Shannon Jones, Lindsay Lancaster, Mitchell Clay Reece II, Sarah Davis and Samantha Smart; and great -grandchildren: Addison, Hanna, and Grayson Jones; and Blythe and Kinsley Lancaster; and Annabelle and Adam Davis.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Southwest Parkinson Society.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019