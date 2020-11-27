Slaton- Margaret Hannah Edwards, 105, died on November 23, 2020, at Library of Legacies Assisted Living Facility in Slaton.



Graveside Services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton. Social distancing and masks are required in the funeral home and at the graveside.



She was born February 10, 1915, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to William and Margaret Louise Hannah. In 1933 she and her mother moved to Slaton to be near her sister, Zeta Ares. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and as a bookkeeper for Crow-Harral Chevrolet. In 1940, she married J. S. Edwards, Jr. Over the next eight years, she gave birth to four sons. In 2004, after 64 years of marriage, J. S. passed away. Two of her four sons, Don and Danny, also predeceased her. She is survived by two sons, Richard of Slaton and David of Dripping Springs. A grandson, Chris Edwards, also predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Becky Edwards of Dripping Springs, her special friend Claudine Edwards, and four grandchildren, Phil Edwards, Melissa Rice, Kristi Fowler, and Amy Boothe. Margaret had nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.



Margaret was an active participant in her adopted community of Slaton, actively serving in several civic clubs. She was a charter member of Daughters of the Pioneer Study Club and remained a member for 75 years. She joined Slaton's First Methodist Church shortly after moving to Slaton and was a member until her death. Along with several other women, she helped to establish a home delivery program to furnish hot meals to elderly and disabled persons in the community. She made lifelong friends as a member of the Women's Chamber of Commerce. After her sons were grown and had left home, she joined the Slaton Art Club and under the tutelage of Ada May Kitten learned to paint. Her paintings grace the walls of family members today.



Margaret consistently leaned upon her favorite verses in the Bible - Proverbs 3:5-6 - "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him, and he will make your paths straight." This faith carried her through trials in her life, and she constantly encouraged others by her example. She remained enthusiastic and inquisitive throughout her life.



The family of Margaret Edwards is grateful to the staff at Library of Legacies for the tireless and compassionate care shown to our loved one during the last years of her life. The people of Slaton will long remember the celebration you sponsored on her 105th birthday!



Persons wishing to honor Margaret's memory are encouraged to donate to Slaton's Senior Center at 230 W. Lynn Street or First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 250, Slaton, TX 79364.



