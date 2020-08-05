1/1
Margaret Ella (Benton) Moore
1923 - 2020
Ralls- Margaret Ella "Moppy" Moore, 97 of Granbury and formerly of Ralls, Texas passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020.

Margaret was born in Santa Rosa, New Mexico, on March 26, 1923 to Charley and Ruby Parks Benton; at the age of 16 she married Harold Moore, on December 22, 1939. She was a homemaker and always helped Harold with his farming. He passed away on November 22, 2006. Margaret loved making quilts, reading, and all kinds of handwork. She was a charter member of the Prairie Thimble Quilt Club, and a member of the Emma Church of Christ. She blessed her nephews and nieces and their children each year at the Charley Benton reunion. She always donated a beautiful handmade quilt to be raffled off in an auction. The raffled quilt provided for the expense of the reunion each year.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Moore, her parents, and three brothers and five sisters.

Margaret is survived by one sister-in-law Gladys Benton of Roswell, New Mexico, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday August 6, 2020 at the Emma Church of Christ in Ralls, Texas. Burial will follow in The Ralls Cemetery under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Memorials may be sent to the Emma Church of Christ or the Lubbock Children Home. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Ralls
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
