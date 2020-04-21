|
Ralls- Margaret B. House 83 of Lubbock passed away April 19, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1936 in Lubbock, Texas to Joseph and Lucille Colour Burrows. She had a big loving heart, was a nurse and loved caring for people.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; husband Buran House, one son; Joseph Lynn Head, two great- grandchildren, and two brothers and two sisters.
Margaret is survived by one daughter; Geraldine Lingnau of Lubbock, one sister; Jean Eves of Louisiana, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020