Adams Funeral Home - RALLS
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
Margaret (Burrows) House


1936 - 2020
Margaret (Burrows) House Obituary
Ralls- Margaret B. House 83 of Lubbock passed away April 19, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1936 in Lubbock, Texas to Joseph and Lucille Colour Burrows. She had a big loving heart, was a nurse and loved caring for people.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; husband Buran House, one son; Joseph Lynn Head, two great- grandchildren, and two brothers and two sisters.

Margaret is survived by one daughter; Geraldine Lingnau of Lubbock, one sister; Jean Eves of Louisiana, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
