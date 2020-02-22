|
|
Meadow, TX- Margaret Joyce Norman Caswell left this world to go to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 85.
Joyce was born at home, 2 1/2 miles south of Woodrow on September 24, 1934 to Dolf Dean Qualls and Mary Elizabeth Gill Qualls. She married Myron Earl Norman June 16, 1953 in Chandler, Arizona.
She later married Norman Leo Caswell January 31, 2010. Norman preceded her in death November 27, 2015.
Joyce is survived by daughter, Vickie Biffle and husband Paul of Midland and son Kevin Norman and wife Brenda of Meadow; a sister, Helen Day of Lubbock and an aunt, Julia Walker of Odessa. Grandchildren, Bradley Bond and wife Laura of Midland, Brent Bond and wife Jennifer of Midland, Karli Biffle of Midland, Jennifer Norman of Kingsland and Tara Norman of Lubbock. 3 step-grandchildren, Kim Gordon of Abilene, Keely Loomis of Deforest, Wisconsin, and Casey Biffle of Abilene; 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, a brother, Robert Qualls and brother-in-law, Jerry Day.
Funeral services will be held 1 P.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Brownfield Church of Christ Chapel with Bo Sherro officiating. Interment will follow in Meadow Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Brownfield Funeral Home.
The family requests memorial donations to Hospice of Midland or the Children's Home of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020