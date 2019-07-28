|
|
Brownfield- Services for Margaret June Bearden, 87, of Brownfield, will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2pm Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Carter officiating. Burial will follow at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Brownfield Funeral Home.
June was born on May 25, 1932 to Rals and Lorene Loe in Haskell County. She graduated from Wellman in 1948. June married Morris Edgar Bearden on November 28, 1953 in Lovington, NM. She retired from FSA as the Chief Clerk after 47 years of service in 1996. She loved her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to go to musicals with her dear friend and traveling companion, Cynthia Scott. Together they traveled the U.S. and loved to attend Bluegrass Festivals. June is preceded in death by the love of her life, Morris Bearden; parents, Rals and Lorene Loe and 3 brothers; Baxter, Louis and Ralsie Loe.
June is survived by 3 children, Sharon Hendon and husband Ronnie of Welch, Mark Bearden and wife Lois of Brownfield and Judy Tinney and husband Ray of Brownfield; 7 grandchildren, Kristi Culp and husband Randy of Lamesa, Brent Hendon and wife Bralie of Welch, Misty Bearden of Brownfield, Casey Owings and husband Jason of Fox Island, WA, Tucker Bearden and wife Megan of Bonney Lake, WA, Kyle Sisson and wife Mandi of Ropes and Kerry Sisson and wife Ashlee of Greenwood; 13 great grandchildren; a sister- in -law, Frances Loe of San Angelo; an honorary son, Dale Smith and wife Jolynn of Seminole and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019