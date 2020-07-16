1/1
Margaret Lee Davis
1941 - 2020
Lubbock- 79 passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 at St. Luke Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Margaret was born to the parentage of Tommie and Viola Davis in O'Donnell, TX on May 30, 1941. She graduated from Dunbar High School. She retired from Texas Instruments after working 20 plus years. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory; four daughters, Deborah (Duran) Drones, Dianna Toliver, Elisa (Jackie) McFadden, and Paula Davis; one brother, Johnny Davis; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
To the Davis Sisters, Our hearts was filled with sorrow upon hearing the news about Aunt Margaret passing. Though she may not be with us physically, we know that she will always be in our hearts and minds. Memories of her life will never leave me. She was indeed a strong woman. We pray that God brings you all peace, Give you all strength and comfort your hearts during this hard time.
Pastor Ronald/Veronica Brown
Family
