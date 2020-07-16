Lubbock- 79 passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 at St. Luke Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Margaret was born to the parentage of Tommie and Viola Davis in O'Donnell, TX on May 30, 1941. She graduated from Dunbar High School. She retired from Texas Instruments after working 20 plus years. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory; four daughters, Deborah (Duran) Drones, Dianna Toliver, Elisa (Jackie) McFadden, and Paula Davis; one brother, Johnny Davis; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.