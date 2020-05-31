Ruidoso, NM- Margaret Louise Greenhill, age 74, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. Oh, What rejoicing there will be when she's reunited with her darling Bob and her mother once again! Margaret was born on November 18, 1945, in Trinidad, CO, to Edith Martin and Harold Goodyear. She graduated with her nursing degree from Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) in 1978. Margaret went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of New Mexico (UNM). She was a member of the UNM Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and graduated in the top 10% of her class.
Following graduation, Margaret worked in many areas as a registered nurse. Some of those areas include the Emergency Room, Nursing Instructor, and finally, School Nursing. She dearly loved her profession and was civic-minded, holding leadership positions in the community. Margaret served as Vice-President of the Community College Board at ENMU, Vice-President of the Dexter School Board from 1981-1987, and served on the Board of Directors for the Roswell Refugee Board from 1991-1994. She was Past-President of one of her favorite organizations, the Altrusa International of Ruidoso, and had fun as the Vice-President of the Spencer Auxiliary Board.
She loved being an advocate for health care. Margaret was a member of the Advisory Council Maternal Child Health of Chaves County, Eastern New Mexico Advisory Council, Reach 2000 Health Campaign, and the Department of Health School Nurse Task Force. She was an active member of the School Nurses Association as well as the National Association of School Nurses. Margaret was blessed by being a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapters of both Lubbock and Ruidoso. She was proud to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Public Health Care for the state of New Mexico in 1990 and the School Nurse of the Year Award in 1995.
Margaret married the love of her life and soul mate, Bob, on May 21, 2005, in Roswell, NM, at the Grace Community Church. Combined, they have seven children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. They traveled and two-stepped the world together. Margaret felt her greatest accomplishments were her children, and her devotion to her Lord and Savior.
SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish beautiful memories of Margaret are her sons: Lionel Barela of Seminole, FL, Bobby Greenhill of Lubbock, TX, and Jeff Greenhill of Alto, NM; daughters: Monica Kellam of Round Rock, TX, Rae Lynn Barela-Inselmann of Alto, NM, Lori Ewing of Lubbock, TX, and Rebecca Barela of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren: Nicole Mahan of Albuquerque, NM, Raegan Cox of Portland, OR, Skyler Barela of Seminole, FL, and Spencer Barela of Miami, FL; great-grandchildren: Zander and Ryder Barela; sisters: Katrina Holguin of Albuquerque, NM, and Gretchen Jaramillo of Roswell, NM; as well as her brother, Joseph Haywood of Phoenix, AZ.
PRECEDED: Margaret is preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Doyle Greenhill; mother, Edith Louise Holguin; father, Harold Goodyear.
The family will be hosting a public memorial service at a later date. In honor of Margaret's memory, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either these two charities which she dearly cherished and championed. Altrusa International Foundation of Ruidoso Inc., PO Box 1143, Alto NM 88312 (memo: Margaret Greenhill Memoriam, Low Cost Mammogram Program). Or, Lincoln County Medical Center Foundation, 211 Sudderth Drive, Ruidoso NM 88345 (memo: Margaret Greenhill Memoriam)
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Margaret's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Following graduation, Margaret worked in many areas as a registered nurse. Some of those areas include the Emergency Room, Nursing Instructor, and finally, School Nursing. She dearly loved her profession and was civic-minded, holding leadership positions in the community. Margaret served as Vice-President of the Community College Board at ENMU, Vice-President of the Dexter School Board from 1981-1987, and served on the Board of Directors for the Roswell Refugee Board from 1991-1994. She was Past-President of one of her favorite organizations, the Altrusa International of Ruidoso, and had fun as the Vice-President of the Spencer Auxiliary Board.
She loved being an advocate for health care. Margaret was a member of the Advisory Council Maternal Child Health of Chaves County, Eastern New Mexico Advisory Council, Reach 2000 Health Campaign, and the Department of Health School Nurse Task Force. She was an active member of the School Nurses Association as well as the National Association of School Nurses. Margaret was blessed by being a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapters of both Lubbock and Ruidoso. She was proud to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Public Health Care for the state of New Mexico in 1990 and the School Nurse of the Year Award in 1995.
Margaret married the love of her life and soul mate, Bob, on May 21, 2005, in Roswell, NM, at the Grace Community Church. Combined, they have seven children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. They traveled and two-stepped the world together. Margaret felt her greatest accomplishments were her children, and her devotion to her Lord and Savior.
SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish beautiful memories of Margaret are her sons: Lionel Barela of Seminole, FL, Bobby Greenhill of Lubbock, TX, and Jeff Greenhill of Alto, NM; daughters: Monica Kellam of Round Rock, TX, Rae Lynn Barela-Inselmann of Alto, NM, Lori Ewing of Lubbock, TX, and Rebecca Barela of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren: Nicole Mahan of Albuquerque, NM, Raegan Cox of Portland, OR, Skyler Barela of Seminole, FL, and Spencer Barela of Miami, FL; great-grandchildren: Zander and Ryder Barela; sisters: Katrina Holguin of Albuquerque, NM, and Gretchen Jaramillo of Roswell, NM; as well as her brother, Joseph Haywood of Phoenix, AZ.
PRECEDED: Margaret is preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Doyle Greenhill; mother, Edith Louise Holguin; father, Harold Goodyear.
The family will be hosting a public memorial service at a later date. In honor of Margaret's memory, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either these two charities which she dearly cherished and championed. Altrusa International Foundation of Ruidoso Inc., PO Box 1143, Alto NM 88312 (memo: Margaret Greenhill Memoriam, Low Cost Mammogram Program). Or, Lincoln County Medical Center Foundation, 211 Sudderth Drive, Ruidoso NM 88345 (memo: Margaret Greenhill Memoriam)
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Margaret's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.