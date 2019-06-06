|
|
|
Springfield, MO- Margaret Marian Goss was born July 8, 1944 in Bethany Hospital, Wyandotte, Kansas to Dr. Rufus, and Mrs. Grace Crozier. She passed from this life into immortality on May 30,2019 in Springfield, Missouri. Her family includes her husband, Curtis of Bolivar, 4 daughters: Virginia of Bentonville, Arkansas, her husband, Louis White, and their 4 children, Hannah, Joey, Rachael, and Elijah; Dialith of Lubbock, Texas, her husband, Albert Urista, and their 2 sons, Kadrean, and Austin; Suzannah of Eldersburg, Maryland, her husband, Jim Herczeg, their son, Daniel, and son Samuel due in August; Adriana of Reston, Virginia, her husband Sergio Herrera, and their daughters, Helena, and Noemi; 3 siblings: sisters Lucille and her husband Mike McBride of Florida, Barbara of Indiana, and brother Ralph Crozier of Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019
