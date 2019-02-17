|
|
Lubbock- Margaret P. "Margie" Garcia, 72, of Lubbock, TX, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Carlsbad, NM. Liturgy of the Word service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church in Carlsbad. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday at West Funeral Home in Carlsbad, followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church. Margaret Piseno Garcia was born on October 29, 1946 to Pablino and Christina (Lopez) Piseno, in Idalou, Texas where she grew up. She worked for Lubbock State School for over 25 years until her retirement and had recently relocated to Carlsbad, NM to be with her family. Margie loved to bake, especially cakes and cookies, to spoil her grand-kids. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lubbock, where she was very active in volunteer work and served as Eucharistic Minister. Margie is survived by her son Martin Garcia, Jr. and grandchildren Alyana and Andres, all of Carlsbad, NM. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019