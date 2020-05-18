|
|
Lubbock- Margaret was the third of four children born to Francis and Bridgette Flynn in Philadelphia. She attended Holy Sacrament Catholic Elementary and High Schools, graduating in 1961. After graduation, Margaret was employed by Farmers Insurance as an office clerk.
Wanting to make her mark in the world, Margaret enlisted in the United States Army in 1964. After completing basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, her next assignment was at Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco, California, for training as a medical specialist. At Letterman, she met her husband, Richard Parkins, and gained two stepsons.
Assignments following this included Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, Fort Knox, Kentucky, and West Point, New York. In 1979, Margaret left the United States for Germany, spending three years at Heidelberg at the 130th Station Hospital. There she met her current husband, Thomas Pugh. Her next assignment was at the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas.
Upon graduation, Margaret was reassigned to Brook Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas, with her last assignment being William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas. Margaret retired from the US Army in 1992 after 28 years' service. Upon her retirement, Margaret was presented with the LEGION OF MERIT award, recognizing her contributions over those 28 years. During those years, Margaret served with distinction as a basic medic, a ward master, a chief-ward master, and a department head supervising all enlisted practical nursing personnel.
Not one to slow down, Margaret returned to school to complete her master's degree in social work. She was the grief coordinator for Hospice of El Paso for another four years. She participated in police "ride-a-longs" at night with the El Paso Police Department as part of her duties at Hospice.
She and Tom then moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico, for rest and relaxation, where they worked in wine shops and golfed. When health issues prompted going to a lower elevation, they move to Hemet, California, for five years. Margaret volunteered at the Hemet Public Library. They finally settled in Lubbock, Texas, in 2019 for their last assignment.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Tom Pugh, of the home; stepsons, Richard and Ronnie Perkins of Hemet, California; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020