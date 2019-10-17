|
Lubbock- Margaret Rambo, 91 years old, of Lubbock, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Bacon Heights Baptist Church 5110 54th St, Oct. 18 at 11:00am. Margaret was born on Sept. 11, 1928 and was married to Carl Rambo until his death. Margaret worked and retired as a teacher for Hart ISD. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl and daughter Carla, and is survived by 2 sons, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 sister and other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th St. Lubbock, TX 79411
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019