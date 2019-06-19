Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Margaret Ybarra "Margie" Lopez

Margaret Ybarra "Margie" Lopez Obituary
Lubbock- Our loving mother, Margie, 79, of Lubbock, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2019. She was born June 10, 1940 to Eutimio Gonzales Ybarra and Delores Corey Ybarra, in Thorndale, TX. She eventually moved to Lubbock, where she married the love of her life, Pete Lopez. They were married on November 29, 1971. Margie was a member of Templo Cristiano Assembly of God for many years. She was a great woman of faith, and she instilled in us the faith and love that she had for God. She worked in a cleaners, and was a seamstress for many, many years. Margie is survived by her two daughters; Norma Jean Ybarra and Deneis Arriaga-Lopez, both of Lubbock, her brother; Tim Ybarra and wife Dora, , and her sister, Susie Garza and husband, Ramiro, all of Lubbock, 4 grandchildren, Zachary, Madeline and husband Daniel, Jessica and Nick, 3 great-grand babies, Easton, Eliza and Elena, and another expected in January, 6 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, her parents, her son Ricky, and her granddaughter, Stephanie. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Funeral Service will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
