Margarita Alonzo
1926 - 2020
Slaton- Margarita Alonzo, 94, of Slaton, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.

Rosary will be said at 6:00 pm, Wednesday June 10th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 pm, Thursday June 11th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Woodrow. Due to social distancing and limited seating on every other pew, the services are primarily for family and close friends.

Margarita was born February 22, 1926 in Cameron to Martin and Paula Rojas. She married Delfino Alonzo in Cameron on June 6, 1946. Margarita was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed cooking and sewing, and also made quilts for each of her grandchildren.

Margarita is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five brothers; and four sisters.

Margarita is survived by her sons, Martin (Olga) of Pflugerville, Delfino Jr. (Jase) of Slaton, Charlie (Annette) of Woodrow; her brother Danny Rojas of Lubbock; her sister Lupe Villareal of Austin; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
