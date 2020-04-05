Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Margarita Ruiz


1940 - 2020
Margarita Ruiz Obituary
Lubbock- Margarita Ruiz passed away on March 20, 2020. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may sign a virtual guestbook, share memories and expressions of sympathy. We will celebrate her life of 79 years at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
