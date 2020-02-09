|
|
Lubbock- Margaret "Marge" Bergman, 89, of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born July 16, 1930 in Wamego, Kansas to Ernest and Eileen (Riley) Quigley, Jr. Marge graduated from St. Mary Academy in Amarillo and she also attended University of Kansas where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi. Marge moved to Lubbock in 1950 where she met and married Harold Bergman, Sr. in August of 1951. She worked for her mother-in-law at Dorothy's in downtown Lubbock. Marge was active in Cub Scouts and the PTA at Bayless, Atkins and Monterey. In 1974, Marge and Harold opened Dorothy's #2 in Caprock Center. They retired in 1994 and began traveling in their RV. Marge was a caregiver for five generations of the Bergman family, and was she was loved dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Harold Bergman, Jr. and wife Ursula and Gerald Bergman and spouse Chris Smith, all of Lubbock; sister, Helen Purcell of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Edward Bergman and wife Haley and Alyssa Bergman, all of Lubbock.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, Sr. in 2002; one great granddaughter, McKenzie Louise Bergman; and two sisters, Barbara Gallagher, and Sally Williams.
Rosary will be cited at 4:30 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, with the family receiving friends 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Chapel on Main Street, with interment to follow at the Resthaven Mausoleum. The family suggests memorial donations to the . The family would like to thank Legacy at South Plains and Hospice of Lubbock for the care given to their mother.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020