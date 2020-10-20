1/1
Margie (Pace) Carter
1943 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Margie Carter will celebrate her life of 77 years at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Margie passed on Friday, October 16, 2020. In support of her family's health, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon on her web page.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
