Lubbock- The family of Margie Carter will celebrate her life of 77 years at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, October 21, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Margie passed on Friday, October 16, 2020. In support of her family's health, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Margie was born on January 4, 1943, to Cecil Thomas Pace and Emilie Pace in Levelland, Texas. Margie graduated from Levelland High School in 1961. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Education degree. She married Louie Ray Carter on August 3, 1962, in Levelland, Texas. She and her husband farmed for many years. She volunteered for several organizations. She was on the board for Family Outreach and a 4H leader. She was co-owner of Mar-Kit "N" More. She was a member of First United Methodist, Floydada, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, friend, and avid supporter of Texas Tech athletics. She loved spending time with her family and traveling.
Survivors include a sister, Sharon Lane and husband Justin of Lubbock; Son, David Ray Carter of Levelland; Daughter, Julie Sue Boles and husband Rev. Gary Boles of Floydada; granddaughter, Emilee Broadhurst and husband Hayden of Lubbock; step-granddaughters, Jessica Rohrbaugh and husband Tyler of Tucson; Emily Bradford and husband Trey of Houston; Rangler - her loving dog that adored her. Margie was a loyal friend that loved many people. She was a member of the "Birthday Club."
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louie Ray, two sisters, Susie Pace, and Nancy Brown.
The family suggests that memorials be sent to First United Methodist Church, 203 W. Kentucky, Floydada, Texas 79235.