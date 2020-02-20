|
Lubbock- 82, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Viewing will be held today from 3 to 5 at Griffin Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Earnestine Stevens; daughter-in-law, Doris Kindred; sister, Farine Wobbington; three grandchildren, Marvin (Michelle) Overstreet, Christopher (Rhonda) Overstreet, and Robin Kindred; seven great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020