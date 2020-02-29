|
|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Margie E. Stevenson, 100, of Lubbock, Texas will be held privately at the Sanders Funeral Home with Al Wise, Chaplain of Hospice of the South Plains, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Entombment will be at the Stevenson Family Mausoleum at the City of Lubbock Cemetery Please celebrate the life of Margie by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Margie passed away, peacefully, February 23, 2020. Margie was born August 1, 1919, in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Edgar Lee and Mary Elizabeth Shorter. She attended Pettit High School where she excelled as a member of the basketball team, graduating in 1937.
She married Hancle Stevenson on December 13, 1939. In 1951 she joined Jessie Lee's Beauty School, subsequently winning the State hair styling competition in 1955.
She established and operated Margie's Beauty Salon for many years while continuing to offer instruction and judging various hair shows, in conjection with Jessie Lee.
Upon Hancle's retirement she sold her business and they moved to Horseshoe Bay, where they enjoyed twenty wonderful years of retirement. As a competitor, she took up tennis and golf winning numerous events over the years.
Margie was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Loved ones include son, Bobby Stevenson and wife, Delaine of Greenwood Village, CO; daughter Neva Stevenson of Lubbock; brother, Wallace Shorter of Rusk, Texas; grandchildren, Melinda Dee and Kasha Lynn and six great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Hancle on June 10, 2001; her parents; siblings, Haskel Shorter, Henson Shorter, Mary Elizabeth Shorter, Earl Shorter and Ross Shorter.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to South Plains Food Bank.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020