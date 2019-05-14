|
Aledo- Funeral Services for Mrs. Margie Lois (Smith) McClendon, 94 of Aledo, TX are scheduled for 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel with her son, Kirk McClendon officiating. Interment will follow to Simon Cemetery. Margie was born on August 18, 1924 to the late Mr. Reese Samuel Smith and Mrs. Hattie Lee (Wood) Smith in Post Oak, OK. She departed from this life on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. Margie was raised at Post Oak where she attended school till the eighth grade. She graduated from Wilson High School and soon after married Mr. George Sherman McClendon in Fort Worth, TX on June 19, 1943. Margie came to Fort Worth to work at Consolidated Vultee Air Craft Co. along side Rosie the Riveter During WWII. When she moved to Thousand Oaks in Aledo, she was an amazing grandmother with many picnics in the woods. Margie was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Aledo, TX. Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, George McClendon; sisters, Imogene Hull and June Morris and brothers, Garth Smith, Keith Smith and Jarvis Smith. Margie is survived by her sons, Ronnie McClendon and wife Dianna of Lubbock, TX and Kirk McClendon and wife Carol of Aledo, TX; daughter, Kathy Douglas of Benbrook, TX; grandchildren, Marci Baugh, Shelli Bekendam and husband Brad, Scarlett Shepherd and husband Guy, Matthew McClendon and wife Cindy, Elizabeth Cook and husband Eric, Abby McClendon, Jennifer Verrett and husband Cory, Rebecca Ryun and husband Drew and Jonathan Douglas; great grandchildren, Devin, Trenton, Jonah, Mallory, Katy, Haley, Alex, Caleb, Odie, Skye, Lily, Miles, Willa, Haydon, Olivia, Grant, Cole, William and Lincoln; and other family and friends. A special thank you to Margie's caregivers who have enabled her to stay in her home for the past three years, Marge Sambrano, Margarita Lopez, Lucina Cruz and Community Hospice of Texas. Online condolences may be made to www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019