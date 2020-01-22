|
Lubock- Margie Nell Handley passed from this life to her heavenly home on January 19, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born December 17, 1922, to the late Emmitt and Alvah Lou (Berkley) Miller and was raised on the family farm outside of Lamesa, Texas. Her father was a music teacher and vocal coach, and Margie learned to play the piano at a very early age. By the time she was a teenager, she was playing at various singing competitions and events across the state, accompanying some of the top gospel quartets at the time, including the legendary Stamps Quartet. After high school, she moved to Lubbock to attend Draughon's Business College and earned a secretarial degree. Margie married Bryan C. Handley as a war bride in 1944. During 37 years of marriage they raised three children and experienced life in Texas from North to South, then moved back to Lubbock in 1975. Bryan passed away in 1982. Margie ended her long and successful business career with twenty-two years in her favorite job at Greenlawn Church of Christ. After retiring at age 74, Margie decided to share her exceptional musical talent again and began playing the piano in numerous retirement and nursing homes in the area. She met a fellow music lover at Greenlawn, Dick Whiteley, and they spent the next fifteen years volunteering their time and talents entertaining others. Margie retired for the final time at the age of 90 and happily spent the last years of her life in the good care of South Haven Assisted Living. Margie loved music, animals and travel. She was an outstanding cook who enjoyed hosting large dinners for family and friends and gave her famous pecan pies instead of thank you notes. She was a true 'people person' who never met a stranger and claimed almost everyone she met as family. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ, and her faith was the foundation of everything she did.Margie was preceded in death by Husband Bryan, son Rick, her parents, brother Claude and sisters Kathryn and Lucille. She is survived by her son Toni Bill Handley and wife Jana of Midland, Daughter Juli Handley of Lubbock, four grandchildren, Chris Handley and wife Kim, Amy Handley, Justin Handley and wife Aleese, David Hawkins and wife Cinnamon, great-grandchildren Grant Asher Parker Christopher and wife Veronica, Elyssa and Kendall, two great-great-grandchildren, two nephews and two nieces.No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial gathering is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the s Project, Morris Safe House or Dusty Puddles animal rescue, or other favorite Charity.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020