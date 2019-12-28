|
|
Roaring Springs- Margie Nell Roller Payne was born on April the 12th, 1923 to Carl and Eula Roller in Johnson County Texas. Her family moved to Roaring Springs where she was a proud resident of Roaring Springs since the age of 5.
Margie was a caring mother and a vital member of the family. She married Avery Payne in Roaring Springs on December the 17th, 1938. The couple went on to have 3 daughters, Betty, Judy and Susan. She worked side by side with him on the farm prior to his death on December 9th, 1973.
Continuing to live in Roaring Springs, Margie married Travis Payne on August 21, 1976. Travis preceded Margie in death on March 1, 1995.
Margie is survived by: Her brother Bud Roller; Her 3 daughters: Betty Luckett and husband Carter of Matador, Judy Woolsey and late husband Darrell of Roaring Springs ,and Susan Jameson and husband Franklin of Northfield; 7 grandchildren: Carlene Luckett Sutton and Husband C.B, Bill Luckett and Wife Kendra, Les Woolsey and Wife Kim, Amy Woolsey Bearden and husband Brandt, Matt Woolsey and wife Teresa, Jarrett Jameson and wife Shawna, Jeromy Jameson and wife Danika; 15 Great Grandchildren: Cade Luckett and wife Kaitlyn, Gavin Luckett, Gunnar Luckett and wife Meagan , Kara Luckett, Avery Sutton Freestone and husband Tommy, Andrea Sutton, Jacob Woolsey and wife K.C., Kaylee Woolsey, Tanner Bearden, Autumn Woolsey, Keygen Woolsey, Sierra Jameson, Jayda Jameson, Natalie Jameson, and Emily Jameson; 4 Great Great Grandchildren: Danny Howington, Rowan Freestone, Olivia Freestone and Knox Woolsey.
Margie was a social, active woman who was deeply involved with her family, church and community her whole life. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, gardening, quilting, visiting friends and loving on her grandbabies. She loved to cook and baked delicious pies.
A Visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 27th from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Zapata Funeral Home in Matador, TX. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28th, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Roaring Springs. Immediately following the service is a graveside at the Roaring Springs Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Margie's life. Donations may be made to Motley County Senior Citizens, The First Baptist Church of Roaring Springs or the Roaring Springs Cemetery Fund.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019