Home

POWERED BY

Services
Head Duarte Funeral Home
1402 Houston St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 894-6175
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Head Duarte Funeral Home
1402 Houston St
Levelland, TX 79336
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Head Duarte Funeral Home
1402 Houston St
Levelland, TX 79336
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Osborne Obituary
Levelland- Margie Osborne, 86 of Levelland passed away on October 5, 2019. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dennis Cates officiating. Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Chapel in Levelland. She is survived by her children Lana Eckley and Kevin Osborne; brothers Joe McElroy & Floyd McElroy; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now