Levelland- Margie Osborne, 86 of Levelland passed away on October 5, 2019. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dennis Cates officiating. Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Chapel in Levelland. She is survived by her children Lana Eckley and Kevin Osborne; brothers Joe McElroy & Floyd McElroy; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019