Margie Roberts (Roberts) Herring
1924 - 2020
Friona- Margie Roberts Herring, 95 of Friona passed away June 8, 2020 in Lubbock. Viewing will be held 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Ron Smiley Memorial Chapel of HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home with Celebration of Life Graveside Services set for 10:30 A.M. Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Friona Cemetery with family officiating. Burial following by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.

Margie was born Oct 14, 1924 in Ladonia Tx to Jim and Mamie Roberts. She had 6 siblings that she remained close to all their lives. She especially cherished her time and close relationship with her sisters Wanda and Evelyn. Their spirit and fun filled every room they were in

Her family moved to the South Plains where she was valedictorian of her 8 th grade class in Fieldton. She graduated from Amherst , Tx where she met and fell in love with

D.C. Herring. They married April22. 1944 and began a wonderful life that started with her being a war bride and working and traveling from base to base as D.C. trained. When the war ended they had a new baby , Glen , and Carolyn and Tim soon to follow. After farming a bit , they moved to Friona where she has lived for the last 71 years. There she was an active part of their business, Herring Imp. CO. for 40 years She also was involved with numerous organizations , her children's activities , church , & the school. But her greatest involvement was with her family . She cherished them all and set a wonderful example of , love , kindness , patience , strength of character , intelligence , generosity , living , and fun.

She was a friend to all and a giver of her time , talent , compassion , friendliness , wisdom , and warmth. She shared food , money , laughter , a listening ear and grace with so many. She especially

loved and was good at dominoes ,traveling , and living life to the fullest.

She loved the Lord , DC , her family , her friends , America , and Friona, and has been a gift beyond measure to all who've been blessed to know her. Never been an easier person to love or be with. We cherish our wonderful time we spent with her Her legacy includes her 3 children and their spouses , 10 adored grandchildren , 25 great children and 2 great , great grandchildren. Now that's a life worth cherishing !



She is preceded in death by her parents , her brothers and sisters , her beloved husband of 67 years , D.C. Herring ; and 2 precious granddaughters Jill Herring Cotoia , and Jamie Herring.

Margie is survived by her children ,

Glen and wife,Mickey Herring ,

Carolyn and husband David Carson & Tim and wife Judy Herring.

Grandchildren and families -

Richie and Blaire Herring & Will, Macy, Zoe, Charlie and Stevie Jill & Kriste and Neil Haile & Holly , Conner and Trevor Jennifer and Stephen Ogle

& Carson , Cooper, and Sunny J; Wade and Kim Carson & Kate, Libby, and Brady ; Jay Fred and Jenny Carson & Max, Margie , and Case ; Terry and Dean Malone & Kennedy, Skeet, Charlie Jen , and Molly ; Kellie and Casey Renner and Scott , Grant and Cameron , and

Hayley Herring & Blake and London

Also Jill and Scott Cotoia's children , Kyle , Colby , and Jake.

Great granddaughters ;

Presley Jill , and Allie

You may send condolences to the family and sign the online guest book at www.hansardfamily.com

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hansard Family Funeral Home - Friona
815 Main St.
Friona, TX 79035
806-247-2729
