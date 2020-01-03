Home

Margie (Hillis) Strickland

Saginaw, Texas- Margie Strickland (nee Hillis), 88, passed away on December 25, 2019, in Saginaw. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 3, at Crosspoint Nazarene Church, 3000 NW Loop 820, Fort Worth, from 2 - 6 p.m. Margie was a devoted wife of 56 years to Danny, who preceded her in death in 2006, and a loving mother to Rickey Strickland of Saginaw, Texas, Danna Chatwell (Jimmy), of Navarre, Florida, and Vickey Clayton of Astoria, Oregon, who also preceded her in death in 2015. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and will be remembered for her beautiful, welcoming smile.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
