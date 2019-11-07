|
|
Lubbock- Maria Dominguez passed away on November 3, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm today, November 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 70 years at 9:30 am on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Maria Dominguez was born on April 9, 1949, to Pablo and Trinidad Lucio in Corpus Christi, TX.
Maria had a passion for the Lord and an unshakeable faith. She always had words of comfort and encouragement for others. She loved drinking coffee and visiting with family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking and relaxing in her chair while watching Hallmark movies. She was known for her sense of humor, her easy smile, and her kind, compassionate spirit.
Survivors include her husband, Jesse Dominguez; sons, Jimmy (Rhonda) Garcia, Benito (Renee) Garcia, Jo-Jo (Hillery) Garcia; step-children, Jesse Dominguez, Jr., David Dominguez; and Valerie Garcia; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Concha Mendoza, Olivia Gonzales, Irma Lucio, Estella Berlanga, Rosa Hernandez, Ruben Lucio, Rolando Lucio, and Sam Lucio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lionel Lucio, Paul Lucio, Roy Lucio, Danny Lucio; Beatrice Mendez.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019