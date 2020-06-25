Maria Elena Livas
1946 - 2020
Lubbock- Maria Elena Livas, 73, of Lubbock passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Maria was born July 1, 1946 in Weslaco, Texas to Raul and Concha Livas. Maria was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a homemaker and her hobbies were playing bingo and slot machines. Maria was of the Christian faith.

Maria is survived by her children, Pete Lucio, Jr. and wife Christy, Raul Lucio and wife Mary Alice, Daniel Lucio and wife Isabel, George Lucio and wife Lori, Michael Lucio and wife Christina, Michelle Soliz and husband Carlos; her son in law, Hilario Flores; 26 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; 9 brothers; and 7 sisters.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Raul and Concha Livas; and her daughter, Deanna Flores.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway with a prayer service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Service will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Revival City Harvest Church.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
