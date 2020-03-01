|
Shallowater- Maria Dolores Estrada de Robles of Shallowater passed away on, Friday February 28, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born March 23, 1951 in Colotlan, Jalisco, Mexico to Jesus Maria and Soledad (Robles) Estrada. Maria married Domingo Robles on December 30, 1969 in El Refugio, Jalisco, Mexico. She moved from Mexico to Chicago and then later to Shallowater. She was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church where she served as a Guadalupana. Maria was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Domingo Robles of Shallowater; daughters, Leticia Rosas (Antonio) of Chicago, IL and Carolina Villarreal ( Alejandro) of Shallowater; sons, Manuel Robles (Denisse) of Shallowater and Sergio Robles (Claudia) of Chesterton, IN ; sister, Guadalupe Alvarez (Rosalio) of Chicago, IL; brother, Ramon Estrada (Alicia) of Chicago, IL and 15 grandchildren.
Maria was preceded in death by parents, Jesus Maria Estrada and Soledad Robles de Estrada.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10 AM until 8 PM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with a rosary being recited at 6 PM. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Phillip Benizi Catholic Church in Shallowater with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
