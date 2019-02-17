Home

Maria Garay


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Garay Obituary
Lubbock- Maria Garay, 61, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born to Miguel & Emilia Del Valle on November 29, 1957 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. She loved dancing, exercising, shopping, and cooking for her family. Although she kept an active lifestyle Maria always had time to spend with her family and grandchildren making it her number one thing she loved most.She is survived by her sons, Mike Garay, Sergio Garay; one daughter, Deborah Sotelo; four grandchildren, one great grandchild.

Services for Ms. Garay will be 10:00 am Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors with Father Martin Pina officiating. Burial will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. A rosary will be held 7:00 pm Monday, February 18, 2019 at Broadway Funeral Directors with a visitation starting at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
