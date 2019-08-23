Home

Maria Guadalupe Prieto Obituary
Lubbock- Maria Guadalupe Prieto, 91, of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

She was born November 15, 1927 in El Dorado, Texas. She married Santos Prieto. She was a homemaker and a mother. She loved to sew and play cards and she was a member of Guadalupanas at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lubbock.

She was preceded in death by her husband Santos Prieto Sr., and her son, Santos Prieto Jr.

She is survived by her children; Mario Prieto; Francis Salas; Marylou Villareal; Manual Prieto; Joe Prieto; Danny Prieto; Ofelia Garces; Ruben Prieto; Roy Prieto; Ricky Prieto; 31 grandchildren, 52 Great-grandchildren and seven Great-Great-Grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held Friday at 7:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
