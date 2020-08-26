1/1
Maria L. Alba
1944 - 2020
Lubbock- 75 passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 12 noon-5 p.m. and Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Maria was born December 17, 1944 to Antonio and Ninfa Lopez. She leaves to cherish her memory; her three daughters, Herlinda (Santiago, Sr.) Galvan, Ayda (Jerry) Garza, and Erica (Martin) Sanders; two sons, Mauro Alba, Jr. and Jesus Alba; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Eva Leija; one brother, Gilverto Lopez; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
AUG
27
Rosary
06:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
