Lubbock- 75 passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 12 noon-5 p.m. and Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Maria was born December 17, 1944 to Antonio and Ninfa Lopez. She leaves to cherish her memory; her three daughters, Herlinda (Santiago, Sr.) Galvan, Ayda (Jerry) Garza, and Erica (Martin) Sanders; two sons, Mauro Alba, Jr. and Jesus Alba; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Eva Leija; one brother, Gilverto Lopez; a host of other relatives and friends.