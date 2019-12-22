|
|
|
Lubbock- Maria Santos Ramos was born in San Luis, Potosi, Mexico on November 1, 1925 to Benito and Encarnacion Calavis who preceded her in death. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tuburcio Ramos, and by a daughter, Maura De La Rosa. She leaves behind her children, Lurdes De Tovar, Dora Estela Almendarez, Maria Jaquez, Jesus Ramos, Maria Elena Ramos, Guadalupe Ramos, Maria Del Socorro Vasquez, Jose Luis Ramos and Juana Maria Fuentes; and by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Sunday, December 22 from 1-9 pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited beginning at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church beginning at 1:00 pm with the interment to follow in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019