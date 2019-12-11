|
Brownfield- Maria Sanchez Wandell 66 years of age of Brownfield passed away on Sunday December 8th, 2019 in Brownfield Funeral Services will be held on Thursday December 12th, 2019 @ 10:00 A.M. @ St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland Officiating: Fr. Johnathan Phillips Burial: City of Levelland Cemetery in Levelland Visitation: Rosary Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors: Children: Donna (Michael) Hernandez, Samatha Wandell, Richard (Christa) Sanchez, Siblings: Mauro Sanchez Jr, Johnny Sanchez, Rosie Natal, Jane Sanchez, Dominga Galindo, Sofia Vasquez, Alice Rodriguez, Sue Bright, Gloria Alcantar, Grandchildren: 10 Great Grandchild: 1 Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland.
