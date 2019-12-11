Home

POWERED BY

Services
Head Duarte Funeral Home
1402 Houston St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 894-6175
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Head Duarte Funeral Home
1402 Houston St
Levelland, TX 79336
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland
Levelland, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Wandell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Sanchez Wandell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Sanchez Wandell Obituary
Brownfield- Maria Sanchez Wandell 66 years of age of Brownfield passed away on Sunday December 8th, 2019 in Brownfield Funeral Services will be held on Thursday December 12th, 2019 @ 10:00 A.M. @ St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland Officiating: Fr. Johnathan Phillips Burial: City of Levelland Cemetery in Levelland Visitation: Rosary Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors: Children: Donna (Michael) Hernandez, Samatha Wandell, Richard (Christa) Sanchez, Siblings: Mauro Sanchez Jr, Johnny Sanchez, Rosie Natal, Jane Sanchez, Dominga Galindo, Sofia Vasquez, Alice Rodriguez, Sue Bright, Gloria Alcantar, Grandchildren: 10 Great Grandchild: 1 Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -