|
|
Lubbock- Maria Sofia Tijerina, 85 of Lubbock went home to be with the Lord on September, 18, 2019.
She was born in Brownsville, Texas on August 23, 1934 to Guadalupe and Maria (Torres) Cantu. She grew up in Hargill, Texas. She married the love her life, Jesus Tijerina on July 12, 1953 and began to raise a family. She was totally dedicated to her children in all aspects of their lives. Maria Sofia was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Maria Sofia loved shopping, traveling, dancing, cooking, music, reading the bible and spending time with her family. She was a wonderful homemaker and worked for Texas Tech University for 27 years. Maria Sofia loved the Lord deeply and lived out her faith through her love and care for others. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Maria Sofia is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jesus Tijerina, Sr.; her six children, Jesse (Helen) Tijerina, Jaime Tijerina, Aida (Albert C.) Garcia, Yolanda Carranco, Ninfa (Joe) Flores, Linda (Joe L.) Landin. Also survived by her adoring nineteen grandchildren; forty five great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her brother Pedro Cantu. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents; her brother, Prudencio Cantu; son, John Paul Tijerina; and grandson, Jason Tijerina. Rosary will be recited on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. There will be a visitation on Sunday , September 22, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sanders Memorial Chapel. On Monday, September 23, 2019 a Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Texas. Even though she has gone to heaven, she has left a legacy of love, courage, and strength that will live in the hearts of everyone that loved her.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019