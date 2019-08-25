|
|
Lubbock- Funeral Mass for Maria T. Davila, 79, of Lubbock will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Rosary services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday at Sanders Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Davila passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1940 to Anastacio and Maria Tijerina in Hargill, Texas. She married her childhood sweetheart Narciso Davila, Jr. on October 17, 1960 and had fifty-four wonderful years. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter, Gema Puga and one granddaughter, J'Lynn Miracle.
She is survived by one son, Aubie Davila, Sr. and wife, Virginia; one daughter, Maisie Davila and husband, Anthony Reyna; brothers, Cruz , Jesus and Francisco Tijerina; sister, Elubinia Sampayo; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019