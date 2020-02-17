|
Lubbock- Maria (Sandy) Zenaida Rosales Richardson passed away on February 15, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6 to 8 pm on this evening, February 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 77 years at 10 am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020