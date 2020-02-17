Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Maria Zenaida "Sandy" (Rosales) Richardson


1942 - 2020
Maria Zenaida "Sandy" (Rosales) Richardson Obituary
Lubbock- Maria (Sandy) Zenaida Rosales Richardson passed away on February 15, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6 to 8 pm on this evening, February 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 77 years at 10 am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
