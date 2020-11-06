Lubbock- Mariann Calderon Valenciano's family will celebrate her life of 63 years at 10:00 a.m. today, November 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family gathered to recite the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed on Friday, October 30, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
.
On January 6, 1957, Mariann was born to Ricardo and Manuela Calderon in Lubbock, Texas. She married Luis Valenciano on December 6, 1986, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas.
Mariann was full of life and was one of the most giving and caring people you'd ever meet. She had a passion for makeup and fashion, always being up to date on the latest trends. Aside from being a fashion icon, she loved animals with her whole heart, constantly taking care of cats and kittens in need. Mariann was a force to be reckoned with and always spoke her mind. Her light will forever shine bright and will be missed immensely.
Survivors include her husband, Luis Valenciano; their daughter Stephanie Flores; their son, Michael (Cindy) Flores; grandchildren, Britton (Alexander) Gregg, Nathaniel Flores, Sachiko Flores, Maximus Flores; siblings, Richard Calderon; Sylvia Lopez, Nellie (Joe) Corrales, Irene Reyna, and Adela (Chris) Molina. Her mother, Manuela Calderon (Garza)
She is preceded in death by their daughter, Stephanie Flores, and father, Ricardo Calderon.