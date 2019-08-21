|
|
Lubbock- Services for Marianne Rankin of Lubbock will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday August 22 at Resthaven Abbey Chapel with Reverend Jay Abernathy officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday August 21 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Marianne was born April 10, 1931 to Rayburn and Lola Vae Clark in Levelland, TX. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Hardin-Simmons University. Marianne married Jean Rankin in Acuff April 8, 1955. She worked for the Mayor of Corpus
Christi for several years and taught business administration at Ball High School in Galveston, TX. Marianne and Jean moved to Lubbock in July 1965 permanently. When she moved to Lubbock, Marianne chose to stay home and dedicate herself full-time to focus on her family and home. She was active for many years delivering for Lubbock Meals on Wheels as well as many other charities, and organizations throughout the years. She always looked forward to serving and delivering Meals on Wheels in the Lubbock area for over 20+ years. Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, Rayburn and Lola Vae Clark and a sister, Judy Pryor. Survivors include children Jennifer Rankin, Stephen (Stephanie) Rankin, and John (Michelle) Rankin. She also has 7 grand-children, Lola, Eli, and McKenzie Graves, Forrest and Kamber Rankin, and Grant and Jackson Rankin, as well as great grand-daughter Hadley Rankin and a brother Rayburn Dial Clark. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019