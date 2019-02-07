Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Neil Chapel at Carillon
Marie Byrd


Marie Byrd Obituary
Lubbock- Marie Byrd passed away February 2, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 90 years at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Neil Chapel at Carillon. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Marie's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
