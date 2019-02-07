|
Lubbock- Marie Byrd passed away February 2, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 90 years at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Neil Chapel at Carillon. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Marie's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019