Lubbock- Marie Thompson Long, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home in Lubbock following a long illness. She was preceded in death by husband, Samuel Aaron Long. She is survived by her daughters Jo Harolyn, Sammye and June; son Michael; granddaughter Adrienne; grandsons Samuel, Camden and Cameron; and seven siblings. Funeral services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 2002 Birch Avenue, Lubbock, Texas Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation is 3-7:00 P.M. Friday at Ossie Curry Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
