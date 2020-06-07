Lubbock- Marie T. Nuckolls of Lubbock, Texas passed over from this life on June 4, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born Marie Teresa Anders on May 24, 1932 in St. Helens, England. On June 6, 1953, Marie married Carrol P. "Buster" Nuckolls, an American in the US Air Force stationed at Weathersfield AFB in England. Thereafter, Marie was introduced to and embraced her future way of life in the U.S. After years of travels together via the Air Force, Marie and Buster chose Lubbock, Texas to become their retirement home. Marie had a passion for crosswords. Due to her words experience, she was a quick solve of Wheel of Fortune puzzles, enjoying them up until her passing. Marie is survived by one sister, Maureen Armstrong of San Antonio, along with numerous nieces and nephews; her children, Kim DeYoung (Joe), Sharon Giesler, and Joe Nuckolls (Sarah); grandchildren, Shannon Hanson-Higgins (Steve), Kelly Hill (Jason), Daniel Nuckolls, Matthew Nuckolls (Lynsie), Jordin Giesler, Shelby Nuckolls, and MacKenzie Phillips (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Kennedy Hanson, Merin Higgins, Ainsley Higgins, Nickolas Hill, Molly Hill, Colby Hill, Baylen Hill, Cooper Nuckolls, Cannon Nuckolls, and Everleigh Nuckolls. Special gratitude and appreciation is extended to Hospice of the South Plains in Lubbock for the excellent care provided to Marie during her illness. Marie will be laid to rest at the Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock aside Buster, her husband of 64 years, who predeceased her on October 28, 2017.