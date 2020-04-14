|
|
Ruidoso, NM- Marilyn Barnes, 72, of Ruidoso, NM grew up on a farm in Godley, Texas. She taught high school in Lubbock, Texas where she resided until she and her husband retired and built their dream home in the mountains of Ruidoso.
Marilyn was a devoted friend to many and she loved volunteering and being involved in her community. She was a member of the Ruidoso Greeters, the Lincoln County Garden Club, and First Christian Church of Ruidoso. She loved hiking, nature, and gourmet cooking. Marilyn was a huge animal lover and a faithful companion to her beloved pets.
She was a loving mother to Tiffany Short and Brandon Barnes, a loving grandmother to Addie Bleu Short, and a loving wife to her husband Bryan Barnes, who preceded her in death. Additional survivors include Melissa Johnson, Joey O'Dowd, Shelly Wisdom, Toni O'Dowd and Rosemary Mize. Memorial services pending. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020