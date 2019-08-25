|
Lubbock- Marilyn Lynette Lashaway, 46 of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born March 23, 1973 in Post, Texas. Marilyn graduated from Post High School in 1991. She went on to graduate with her Associates Degree from South Plains College and from Methodist Nursing School at the age of 19 as a registered nurse. Marilyn married Jeff R. Lashaway April 20, 1996 in Post. She worked as a nurse for Covenant Medical Center Pediatrics and then for Dr. Cheryl Landry. After her time in the medical field, Marilyn became a stay at home mom. She was very active with the children and their school, Kingdom Prep Academy. Marilyn was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church for 15 years. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 23 years, Jeff; their children, Lily, Ben, and Sam; her mother, Jeanette Fowler of Post; brothers, Wayne and wife Patti of Wellston, OK, and Ken Bell of Post; twelve nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Bell; and a brother, Randy Bell.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Hospice of Lubbock, 3702 21st Street, Lubbock, Texas 79410.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019