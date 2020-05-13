Home

Graveside service
Private
Marilyn Neill


1933 - 2020
Marilyn Neill Obituary
Lubbock- Marilyn Roy Neill, Born 3-12-33 in Acuff, Texas to Roy and Besse Moore

She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949.

She was a wonderful homemaker and fiend of the community of Acuff for 60 years. She moved to Lubbock to be closer to her family. Everyone that knew her, Loved her.

She is survived by her Sister, Anna Bess Moore, Two Children. Her Son Roy Max Barnett and wife Vicki, Daughter, Rebecca Ann Kendrick and her husband Tom. Four Grandchildren and Nine Great-Grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Max Barnett who she Married in 1950. He passed away in 1989.

Marilyn was also proceeded in Death by her husband Glenn Neill who she was married in 1994, he passed away in 2005.

In Lieu Of Flowers, the family is suggesting monetary donations to be sent to Lubbock Meals on Wheels

Graveside services were held on Tuesday May 12, 2020 with Immediate Family in Attendance.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
