Slaton- Marin Ramos, 67, of Slaton, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.



Rosary will be said at 6:00 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Slaton. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Monday, August 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. Due to social distancing and seating on every other pew, seating is limited. Mask are required in the church.



Marin was born April 12, 1953 in Knox City to Daniel Sr. and Victoria Ramos. He married Rosa Bustamante in Tahoka on August 10, 1973. He worked as an independent mechanic for many years and during ginning seasons, he worked for the Texas Star Gin as a module truck driver. Marin was always willing to help others. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, fishing and camping.



He is preceded in death by his mother; his son, Gabriel Ramos; and his brothers, Daniel Jr. and Felix Ramos.



Marin is survived by his wife, Rosa; his daughter, Louisa Gonzales and husband, Billy of Slaton; his son, Marin Ramos, Jr. and wife, Georgia of Lubbock; his sister, Connie Hinojosa and husband, Juan of Saginaw; and nine grandchildren.



