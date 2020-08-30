1/1
Marin Ramos
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slaton- Marin Ramos, 67, of Slaton, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Rosary will be said at 6:00 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Slaton. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Monday, August 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. Due to social distancing and seating on every other pew, seating is limited. Mask are required in the church.

Marin was born April 12, 1953 in Knox City to Daniel Sr. and Victoria Ramos. He married Rosa Bustamante in Tahoka on August 10, 1973. He worked as an independent mechanic for many years and during ginning seasons, he worked for the Texas Star Gin as a module truck driver. Marin was always willing to help others. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, fishing and camping.

He is preceded in death by his mother; his son, Gabriel Ramos; and his brothers, Daniel Jr. and Felix Ramos.

Marin is survived by his wife, Rosa; his daughter, Louisa Gonzales and husband, Billy of Slaton; his son, Marin Ramos, Jr. and wife, Georgia of Lubbock; his sister, Connie Hinojosa and husband, Juan of Saginaw; and nine grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved