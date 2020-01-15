Home

Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
206 E. 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79403
806-765-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
206 E. 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79403
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
206 E. 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79403
Marion Aviana Rebecca Jester-Montoya


2019 - 2020
Marion Aviana Rebecca Jester-Montoya Obituary
Wolfforth- Marion Aviana Rebecca Jester-Montoya, infant passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Lubbock. Services for Baby Marion will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Calvillo Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Fernando Bustos officiating. Visitation will begin Wednesday, January 15, 2020 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

Marion was born February 10, 2019 to Veronica Weems & Emilio Montoya. She loved play time, her play time included bouncing, chasing her pets, playing with her baby doll, as well as playing video games with her dad, on the same controller. Her snack time included eating her favorite snack cheetoh puffs.

She was a sparkle of joy, with a smile and personality that will live on in the memory of those who loved her so.

She is survived by her father Emilio Montoya of Lubbock; her mother Veronica Weems of Wolfforth; her paternal grandmother Sheilah Montoya of Lubbock; maternal grandparents Angela and Neil Jester of Wolfforth and her maternal great grandparents Louse Pennington of Lubbock and Richard Pyles of Idaho.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Ramon Montoya (May 4, 2019) and an Aunt Becky Montoya (June 20, 2017).
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
